Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David L. Quesenberry


1931 - 2020
David L. Quesenberry Obituary
David L. Quesenberry

Louisville - 88, passed away, March 17, 2020 at Norton Women and Children's Hospital. He was born November 1, 1931 in Louisville, Ky to the late Noel and Catherine Lenahan Quesenberry. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy A. Thienel Quesenberry ; a daughter, Barbara "Bobbi" Quesenberry; sons, Thomas D. Quesenberry and Richard T. Quesenberry.

David was a graduate of Flaget High School. After high school, he proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After 43 years, he retired from General Electric as a Tool and Die Maker. He was a devout member of St Raphael the Archangel Parish and was a Louisville Cardinals fan. He will be remember as being a devoted father, proud grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his daughters, Leigh Ann Gahn, Jacqueline Aldred (Kevin), Susan M. Bennett (Steven), Colleen Zirnheld (Brian); a daughter in law, Donna Quesenberry; 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
