David L. Shallers



Greenville, Indiana - David L. Shallers, 80, passed away Thursday November 5, 2020 at the Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. He was born in New Albany and was a retired Railroad Engineer after more than 30 years of service at CSX Railroad. He was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where he was very active in the Church Choir. He was preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Mary Shallers.



Survivors include his wife of 61 years: Dorcas M. Shallers, his 2 sons: Daniel Shallers (Marnie) and their kids: Zackary and Aubrey, and Douglas Shallers(Cherie) and their kids: Jessica, Chelsea and Austin, his brother: Sam Shallers, and 9 Great Grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 1 - 6 PM Sunday November 8, 2020 at the Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes(1846 E. Oak St.) and those attending are requested to please wear a mask and to socially distance. His Celebration of Life Service will be private.









