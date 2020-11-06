1/1
David L. Shallers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Shallers

Greenville, Indiana - David L. Shallers, 80, passed away Thursday November 5, 2020 at the Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. He was born in New Albany and was a retired Railroad Engineer after more than 30 years of service at CSX Railroad. He was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where he was very active in the Church Choir. He was preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Mary Shallers.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years: Dorcas M. Shallers, his 2 sons: Daniel Shallers (Marnie) and their kids: Zackary and Aubrey, and Douglas Shallers(Cherie) and their kids: Jessica, Chelsea and Austin, his brother: Sam Shallers, and 9 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1 - 6 PM Sunday November 8, 2020 at the Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes(1846 E. Oak St.) and those attending are requested to please wear a mask and to socially distance. His Celebration of Life Service will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Oak Street Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Oak Street Chapel
1846 Oak Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 945-2304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved