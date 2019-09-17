Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisville - David L. Wagner, 82, of Louisville, passed away September 17, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville.

He was a retired planner estimator for Naval Ordnance, a veteran of the Marine Corps, member of Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. A Catholic by faith, he was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and former member of St. Helen Catholic Church where he was in charge of the summer festival.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha L. Wagner; parents, Edgar LeRoy and Anna L. Beha Wagner; and a granddaughter, Krista Wagner

He is survived by his children, David M. Wagner (Robin), John K. Wagner (Thy), Kimberly A. Culver (Steve) and Diane M. Campbell (Randy); five grandchildren, Shannon & Shawn Culver, Natafha & Michael Wagner and Cameron Campbell;

great-grandchild, Kymber Culver; 1st cousin, Roy Lee Bottoroff and childhood friend, Bob McMullan

Funeral services will be held Friday, 11:00 am at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville, Ky. with burial at Resthaven. Visitation will be Thursday, 5 - 8 pm at Owen Funeral Home.

Memorial gifts may go to of the St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
