David Lawson
David Lawson

Louisville - David W. Lawson, 83, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

He was retired from Ford Motor Company and formerly worked with his sons at Fern Creek Auto and Truck Repair Center. He and his wife enjoyed weekends at camp and he liked watching westerns.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Lawson.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Jean Rogers Lawson; children, Donald Lawson (Rose), Ricky Lawson, Vicki Bain (Rick), Debbie Lee (Mike), David Lawson (Barbara) and Roger Lawson (Tammy); and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

His funeral is 10am Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Crosswater Gardens. Visitation is 3-8pm Wednesday.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
