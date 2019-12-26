|
|
David Lee Comstock
Louisville - 81, passed peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father on December 24, 2019. He was born on September 8, 1938 in Louisville to the late Sylvester "Boobie" and Josie Comstock.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, John "Bob" Joseph and Richard "Ricky" Martin.
David graduated from St. X, Class of '56 and most recently, a member of Sts. Simon and Jude. He retired from Bellsouth and was currently a full time employee of PIKE Telecom.
David is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Albin Comstock of 61 years, his four children, Timothy Comstock (Cora Jean), Kevin Comstock (Jeanie), Linda Comstock Hall (Buck) and Jenny Phillips Baker (Kevin); seven grandchildren, Sarah Comstock Wallace, Sam Comstock, Abi Comstock Ratterman (Joey), Caitlin Hall Clines, David Hall, Jake Comstock (Kayla) and Hannah Phillips; 3 great-grandchildren, Shawn Comstock, Scotty Comstock and Keltie Ann Wallace; cousin Mike Woodrum (Dee); and countless lifelong friends.
Visitation will be 2 -8 Sunday, December 29th Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. His celebration of life Mass will be at Sts. Simon and Jude, 4335 Hazelwood Ave. at 11 am Monday, December 30th with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019