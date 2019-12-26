Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Simon and Jude
4335 Hazelwood Ave.
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Cave Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Comstock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee Comstock


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lee Comstock Obituary
David Lee Comstock

Louisville - 81, passed peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father on December 24, 2019. He was born on September 8, 1938 in Louisville to the late Sylvester "Boobie" and Josie Comstock.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, John "Bob" Joseph and Richard "Ricky" Martin.

David graduated from St. X, Class of '56 and most recently, a member of Sts. Simon and Jude. He retired from Bellsouth and was currently a full time employee of PIKE Telecom.

David is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Albin Comstock of 61 years, his four children, Timothy Comstock (Cora Jean), Kevin Comstock (Jeanie), Linda Comstock Hall (Buck) and Jenny Phillips Baker (Kevin); seven grandchildren, Sarah Comstock Wallace, Sam Comstock, Abi Comstock Ratterman (Joey), Caitlin Hall Clines, David Hall, Jake Comstock (Kayla) and Hannah Phillips; 3 great-grandchildren, Shawn Comstock, Scotty Comstock and Keltie Ann Wallace; cousin Mike Woodrum (Dee); and countless lifelong friends.

Visitation will be 2 -8 Sunday, December 29th Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. His celebration of life Mass will be at Sts. Simon and Jude, 4335 Hazelwood Ave. at 11 am Monday, December 30th with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -