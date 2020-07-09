David Lee Hayes
Leitchfield -
David Lee Hayes, age 95, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Tuesday, (July 7, 2020) at Springview Health and Rehab.
He was born on March 29, 1925, in Hodgenville, KY, the son of the late David G. Hayes and Essie Page Evans Hayes.
He was the president and manager of DG Hayes Wholesale Grocery. He was an avid aviator who loved to fly and build his own ultra-light planes. On July 9, 1955, he caught the world-record for small bass fish at Dale Hollow Lake. He was a member of Clearview Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children, David Wallace Hayes of Hardinsburg, KY and Brenda Guffey (Bill) of Columbus, IN; two grandchildren, Dana Ramage (Paul) and Denise Axsom; and three great-grandchildren, Katherine Ramage, Paige Axsom and Whitney Axsom.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Page Hayes.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, (July 11, 2020) at the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville, KY. Bro. Chester Shartzer will be officiating.
