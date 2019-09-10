|
|
David Lee Ware
Louisville - David Lee Ware, 56, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.
He was a devout Christian who attended St Andrews United Church of Christ. David spent many years as a realtor and loved driving around looking at his favorite neighborhoods. You could almost bet you could find him at a different open house each Sunday chatting it up with another realtor. That was what he loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George R. and Marilyn (Rapp) Ware; and brother Bruce Ware.
David is survived by his brothers, Mark "Slick" Ware (Marcia), and Danny Ware; niece, Tracy French; nephews, Mark Ware Jr. (Dianne) and Derick Ware. He was also great Uncle to Thomas, Madison, Ryleigh, Gracie, Camden, Cole, Kyle, Kelsey and Tyler.
Services will be held at 12:00pm Friday, September 13 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Visitation will be 3:00pm-8:00pm Thursday and 10:00am-12:00pm Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019