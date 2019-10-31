|
|
David Leo Beckman
Louisville - 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Hosparus Norton Pavilion.
He was a native of Jasper, Indiana, but resided in Louisville since 1957. He was a graduate of St. Meinrad Minor Seminary, Bellarmine College, and the University of Louisville Law School. In law school, he served as President of the Moot Court Club and President of the Student Bar Association. He spent most of his career as a Labor Arbitrator solving workplace disputes. He was a member of the National Academy of Arbitrators, and a former member of the American, Kentucky and Louisville Bar Associations.
He was a Founder of the City of Hurstbourne and served as its first Mayor from 1982 to 1989. He also served as President of Hurstbourne Country Club, President of Middletown Rotary, President of the Crosby Middle School Parent Teacher Association. While in college and law school, he worked as a counselor at Boys' Haven and later served on its Board of Directors including serving as its Chairman.
During his career as a Labor Arbitrator, he resolved more than 3,000 labor disputes, including more than 700 in the coal industry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, O. Leo and Rosalyn Beckman; his brothers, Robert and Jerome; and sister, Kathleen (Seufert).
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gerry; two sons, David Jr. (Regina) and Charles (Missy); four granddaughters, Elizabeth, Natalie, Katie and Carrie; brothers, Richard, Daniel, William and Stephen; sisters, Jane Chappell and Mary Beth Beckman; as well as several nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be private with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. The family will host a celebration of life at Hurstbourne Country Club from 1-4pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Crusade for Children or in memory of David L. Beckman.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 22, 2019