1/1
David Leo Heuke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Leo Heuke

Louisville - 84, passed away Tuesday. He was born Nov. 16, 1935, one of eight children, in Evansville, IN to the late Charles and Florence Hurst Heuke. He retired after 35 years from CSX, and was a member of Holy Trinity parish. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brother Blaise "Joe" Heuke.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Rita, his children, Gerald (Robin) their children, Grant, Spencer (Maddie), and Chase (Emily); Chris H. Richards (Todd) their children Emma (Logan) Crum and Camden, Katelyn Richards; Michelle Blandford and children Preston and Wyatt Blandford; and Kevin (Anna) and their children, Lincoln, Vera, and Maddox.

His 6 siblings, Charles, Rosemary O'Brien, Dorothy Craven,Tommy (Helen), Joan McGee, and Bob (Jo Donna) Heuke.

A Mass to Celebrate David's life will be held at 10 am Tuesday at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road. A gathering will take place at 9 am Tuesday in the multipurpose room prior to mass. Memorial contributions are requested to National MS Society, 1201 Story Ave. Louisville, KY 40206






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
5024269351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved