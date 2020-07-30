David Leo HeukeLouisville - 84, passed away Tuesday. He was born Nov. 16, 1935, one of eight children, in Evansville, IN to the late Charles and Florence Hurst Heuke. He retired after 35 years from CSX, and was a member of Holy Trinity parish. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brother Blaise "Joe" Heuke.Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Rita, his children, Gerald (Robin) their children, Grant, Spencer (Maddie), and Chase (Emily); Chris H. Richards (Todd) their children Emma (Logan) Crum and Camden, Katelyn Richards; Michelle Blandford and children Preston and Wyatt Blandford; and Kevin (Anna) and their children, Lincoln, Vera, and Maddox.His 6 siblings, Charles, Rosemary O'Brien, Dorothy Craven,Tommy (Helen), Joan McGee, and Bob (Jo Donna) Heuke.A Mass to Celebrate David's life will be held at 10 am Tuesday at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road. A gathering will take place at 9 am Tuesday in the multipurpose room prior to mass. Memorial contributions are requested to National MS Society, 1201 Story Ave. Louisville, KY 40206