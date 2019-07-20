Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
David Leo Zoeller


1950 - 2019
David Leo Zoeller Obituary
David Leo Zoeller

Louisville - David Leo Zoeller, age 69, of Louisville passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born April 2, 1950, the son of Simon Leo and Marjorie (Berger) Zoeller, who preceded him in death.

He worked at Marine Electric Company for many years, most recently as Vice President of Field Operations.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sue Roso Zoeller; his son, Brian Zoeller (Melissa) and their eight children; four daughters, Stephanie Tamisiea (Mike) and daughters Carly and Anna, Stacy Pedigo (Kris) and children Tyler, Natalie and Nicholas, Jamie Lowery (Blake) and daughter Tillie, Brianne Pfeiffer (Kyle) and children Colton and Abbey; four siblings, Mike Zoeller (Stefanie), Marilyn Underwood, Greg Zoeller (Laura) and Julie Gilchrest; and many cherished nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2-6 PM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. A service to celebrate Dave's life will follow at 6:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus.

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to view his tribute or leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 20 to July 21, 2019
