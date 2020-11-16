David "Dave" Lewis VanMetre, Sr.Shepherdsville - of Bullitt County, KY passed away on November 15, 2020 at his home.Dave was born on December 22, 1947 in Louisville, KY to the late Joseph and Gertrude VanMetre.He retired from the Naval Ordinance. Dave served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed golf and old cars. Dave enjoyed spending time at the lake and living life to the fullest, and most of all he loved spending time with his family.Dave is survived by his loving wife, Julie VanMetre; sons, David VanMetre, Jr. (Laura), C.J. Price, IV. (Katie) and Jeremy Price (Veronica); three granddaughters, whom he adored, Tori, Emma and Olivia; sister, Jackie Whitaker.The family would like to give a special thank you to all of Dave's family, friends, neighbors and the staff at Norton Cancer Center, St. Matthews, for all their love, care and support.Services for Dave will be private for the family. There will be a celebration of Dave's life at a later date. Dave will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia Foundation.