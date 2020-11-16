1/1
David Lewis "Dave" VanMetre Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David "Dave" Lewis VanMetre, Sr.

Shepherdsville - of Bullitt County, KY passed away on November 15, 2020 at his home.

Dave was born on December 22, 1947 in Louisville, KY to the late Joseph and Gertrude VanMetre.

He retired from the Naval Ordinance. Dave served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed golf and old cars. Dave enjoyed spending time at the lake and living life to the fullest, and most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Dave is survived by his loving wife, Julie VanMetre; sons, David VanMetre, Jr. (Laura), C.J. Price, IV. (Katie) and Jeremy Price (Veronica); three granddaughters, whom he adored, Tori, Emma and Olivia; sister, Jackie Whitaker.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all of Dave's family, friends, neighbors and the staff at Norton Cancer Center, St. Matthews, for all their love, care and support.

Services for Dave will be private for the family. There will be a celebration of Dave's life at a later date. Dave will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved