David Louis Hayes
Louisville - 62, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home.
He was a former officer for Columbia City Police Department and also a master mechanic for Greyhound and Miller Transportation.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Janet Hayes; and his nephew, Greg Bowling.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Catherine Hayes; daughters, Mindy Higgins (James) and Stacey Hayes; son, C.J. Hayes; granddaughters, Brielle and Jolie Reece Higgins; and sister, Nancy Bowling.
His celebration of life memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7th at 6 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Visitation begins at 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Down Syndrome of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019