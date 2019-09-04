Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
David Louis Hayes

David Louis Hayes Obituary
David Louis Hayes

Louisville - 62, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home.

He was a former officer for Columbia City Police Department and also a master mechanic for Greyhound and Miller Transportation.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Janet Hayes; and his nephew, Greg Bowling.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Catherine Hayes; daughters, Mindy Higgins (James) and Stacey Hayes; son, C.J. Hayes; granddaughters, Brielle and Jolie Reece Higgins; and sister, Nancy Bowling.

His celebration of life memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7th at 6 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Visitation begins at 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Down Syndrome of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
