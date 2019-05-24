Services
E M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home
120 West Maple Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 282-1356
David M. Bizzell

David M. Bizzell Obituary
David M. Bizzell

Louisville - David M. Bizzell, 71, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hillcreek Rehabilitation. He was a postman for the U.S. Postal Service and was retired Naval Ordinance. David was a native of Jeffersonville, IN.

He is survived by his wife Rondell Bizzell of Gamerco, NM.; mother Rosemary Bizzell of Clarksville, IN.; brothers Albert "Al" Lee Bizzell of Louisville, KY., Tim Bizzell of Georgetown, IN., Chris Bizzell of Jeffersonville, IN., Jeffrey Bizzell of Brandenburg, KY. and Kevin Bizzell of Bloomington, IN.

David was preceded in death by his father Albert Bizzell; his brother Richard Bizzell.

Funeral service will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home with burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at cootsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 24, 2019
