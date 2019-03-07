|
David M. Leet
Louisville - 92, passed away on March 5, 2019. He was born in Buckner, Kentucky on September 1, 1926 to the late Roscoe and Eliza Crum.
David proudly served his country with the Navy during World War II in Okinawa, Japan. He did electronic sales for Collins Company for over 35 years. David was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. He was a member of Beechmont Baptist for many years and held roles as deacon, church moderator and chairman of deacons. At the time of his passing, David was a member of Southeast Christian Church.
David is preceded in death by his siblings Norwood Leet, Irl Leet and Colleen Pittman.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 68 years, Betty Leet; sons, Dennis Leet of Wilmington, North Carolina and Kevin (Cheryl) Leet; and his grandchildren, Alexis Leet, Denny Leet and Ashton Leet.
A service to celebrate David's life will be at 10am on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will accept guests for visiting on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3-9 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019