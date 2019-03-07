Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Leet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Leet


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David M. Leet Obituary
David M. Leet

Louisville - 92, passed away on March 5, 2019. He was born in Buckner, Kentucky on September 1, 1926 to the late Roscoe and Eliza Crum.

David proudly served his country with the Navy during World War II in Okinawa, Japan. He did electronic sales for Collins Company for over 35 years. David was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. He was a member of Beechmont Baptist for many years and held roles as deacon, church moderator and chairman of deacons. At the time of his passing, David was a member of Southeast Christian Church.

David is preceded in death by his siblings Norwood Leet, Irl Leet and Colleen Pittman.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 68 years, Betty Leet; sons, Dennis Leet of Wilmington, North Carolina and Kevin (Cheryl) Leet; and his grandchildren, Alexis Leet, Denny Leet and Ashton Leet.

A service to celebrate David's life will be at 10am on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will accept guests for visiting on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3-9 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now