David Margetts
Fort Pierce - David Roland Margetts, 82, passed away September 2, 2019 in Fort Pierce, FL. He was a 4th grade teacher at the Beverly Vista School, Beverly Hills, CA for many years until he retired. He also worked part time for many years at the Gates-Kingsley-Gates Mortuary in Santa Monica, CA.
David was predeceased by his parents and a sister. He is survived by his longtime companion and friend, Alan L. Shawler of Fort Pierce, FL.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019