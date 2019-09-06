Resources
More Obituaries for David Margetts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Margetts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Margetts Obituary
David Margetts

Fort Pierce - David Roland Margetts, 82, passed away September 2, 2019 in Fort Pierce, FL. He was a 4th grade teacher at the Beverly Vista School, Beverly Hills, CA for many years until he retired. He also worked part time for many years at the Gates-Kingsley-Gates Mortuary in Santa Monica, CA.

David was predeceased by his parents and a sister. He is survived by his longtime companion and friend, Alan L. Shawler of Fort Pierce, FL.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.