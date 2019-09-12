|
|
David Maxim
Louisville - David Maxim, 82, from Grand Rapids, MI, transferred to Louisville, KY in the 70's, succumbed peacefully to Alzheimer's on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Upon graduating from high school, he served in the Coast Guard for 4 years and was Valedictorian of the USCG cadet school. He then held a variety of jobs, with sales as his passion. Retired from Guardsman Chemicals, posted at General Electric, he was a dynamic service and sales person winning many awards during his career.
David had a variety of interests over his lifetime - hunting, fishing, boating and motorcycling came and went, and he rarely kept a car more than 2 years, but he remained an avid golfer, sports fan, and lover of music.
He was proud to be a member of Buechel Masonic Lodge and a Kentucky Colonel.
He loved his family with all his heart and never met a stranger - many, many folks counted him as their friend. His family thanks the past and current staff of Forrest Hills Commons who took such great care of him over the last few years and who loved him just as he was.
He is survived and celebrated by his beloved bride of 54 years, Phyllis Maxim; daughters, Michelle and Melanie Maxim; older brother, Larry (Barbara) Maxim; and twin brother, Daniel Maxim.
He will be missed by grandchildren, Kai Maxim, Briana (Scott) Cranmer and Leighana (Eric) Cashon; and great grandchildren, Austyn Cranmer and Kayden and Brayden Cashon.
His funeral is 1pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation is after 10am Monday until the time of the service. Following the services, family and friends are invited to gather at Cambridge Commons Community Center, Cambridge Commons Drive.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019