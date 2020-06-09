David "Ya Ya" McAtee
Louisville - 53, passed away on June 1, 2020. He was the owner of Ya Ya's Barbeque. He is survived by his mother Odessa McAtee Riley; his sisters, Emma Jean Douglas (Edward), Delores McAtee, Patricia O'Bannon, and Addie McAtee; his brothers, Donnie McAtee and Jamie McAtee. Public viewing (pass through only) will be held 1 p.m. - 8 p. m. Friday at St. Stephen Baptist Church, 1018 S. 15th St. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Canaan Christian Church, 2840 Hikes Lane with interment in Green Meadows Cemetery. Masks are required for entry at both facilities. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. www.ralfunerals.com
Louisville - 53, passed away on June 1, 2020. He was the owner of Ya Ya's Barbeque. He is survived by his mother Odessa McAtee Riley; his sisters, Emma Jean Douglas (Edward), Delores McAtee, Patricia O'Bannon, and Addie McAtee; his brothers, Donnie McAtee and Jamie McAtee. Public viewing (pass through only) will be held 1 p.m. - 8 p. m. Friday at St. Stephen Baptist Church, 1018 S. 15th St. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Canaan Christian Church, 2840 Hikes Lane with interment in Green Meadows Cemetery. Masks are required for entry at both facilities. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. www.ralfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.