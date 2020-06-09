David "Ya Ya" McAtee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David "Ya Ya" McAtee

Louisville - 53, passed away on June 1, 2020. He was the owner of Ya Ya's Barbeque. He is survived by his mother Odessa McAtee Riley; his sisters, Emma Jean Douglas (Edward), Delores McAtee, Patricia O'Bannon, and Addie McAtee; his brothers, Donnie McAtee and Jamie McAtee. Public viewing (pass through only) will be held 1 p.m. - 8 p. m. Friday at St. Stephen Baptist Church, 1018 S. 15th St. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Canaan Christian Church, 2840 Hikes Lane with interment in Green Meadows Cemetery. Masks are required for entry at both facilities. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. www.ralfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
01:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Stephen Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral
01:00 PM
Canaan Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved