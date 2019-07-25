|
David "Poopsie" Meredith Sr
Louisville - David "Poopsie" Harold Meredith Sr., 89, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 with his family by his side. Poopsie was an avid UofL fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He retired from Reynolds Metals after 44 years. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 68 years, Dolores Meredith; children, David (Vicki) Meredith, Karen (David) Hartz; grandchildren, Sean (Jan) Meredith, Jack Hartz, and Nick (Skylar) Hartz; great-grandchildren, Aaron Meredith and April Meredith; brother, Randolph "Cotton" (Margie) Meredith. The Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Memorial Chapel with visitation Friday, from 2:00pm - 8:00pm at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Poopsie's honor should be made to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with David's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019