David Neal Speed
Louisville - David Neal Speed, 66, passed away on November 30, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on December 26, 1952, in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Austin and Dorothy Speed. He was a devoted husband, proud father and grandfather, and loyal friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
David was also proceeded in death by his sister, Sueanne Sanders. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, his brother Austin H. Speed, III, his beloved children, David "Buddy" Speed (Amanda Yurt), Amanda Speed (Tim Pich) and Stephanie Denham (Brent) and step-daughter Michelle Miller (Mike), along with grandchildren Tyler, Heaven, Alexandra, Jayden, Brian, Allee and, Rylee, and nephew Doug "Trey" Sanders.
David was a dedicated employee of The Courier Journal for 44 years and after his retirement moved to Orange Park, Fl. He loved people and was the kind of person who never met a stranger. David enjoyed photography, collecting, and karaoke. He will be remembered for his love of family, his hearty laugh, giving nature, amazing sense of humor, and his incredibly kind-hearted spirit.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019