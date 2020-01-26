|
David Nedros
Taylorsville - David Nedros, 75, of Taylorsville, died on Saturday, the 25th day of January, 2020, at the Hosparus Inpatient Unit in Louisville. Born in Spokane, Washington, he was the son of the late Neal and Adah Allen Nedros. He grew up in Moscow, Idaho, and later moved to Louisville, Kentucky. He was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. A graduate of Manuel High School and Western Kentucky University, he had an outstanding career in public education, first as a teacher at Gottschalk Junior High, and as a school administrator and superintendent in the Spencer County school system. An enthusiastic and avid golfer, he was also an avid fan of the U of L Cardinals, and enjoyed traveling. During his travels, he had visited all fifty states.
His survivors include his wife of over fifty years, Charlotte Hobbs Nedros of Taylorsville; his daughter, Andrea Young and her husband, Josh, of Lexington; his sister, Nancy C. Nedros of West Chester, Ohio; and his grandchildren, Abby Young and Maggie Grace Young.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, the 29th day of January, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, with the Reverend Chance McConnell and the Reverend Dr. Robert Sutton officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, 28 January 2020, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville or to Hosparus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, and online condolences may be expressed at halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020