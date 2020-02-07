|
David Obernuefemann
Crestwood - David E. Obernuefemann, Jr., age 94, formerly of Troy, IL passed peacefully at his home in Crestwood, KY surrounded by loved ones on February 6 2020. He was born on February 28, 1925 to David and Ida (nee Bugger) Obernuefemann. He married Mildred Fohne on January 22, 1946. She preceded him in death on August 24, 1996 after 50 years of marriage. He married Imajune Hanser (nee Klein) on May 8, 1999. She preceded him in death on January 2, 2016.In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Tony, Henry, Earl, and Bernard, sisters; Odelia Ellison and Elanora Gavin, and daughter Shirley Walker. He is survived by daughter Cindy (Art) Waterman, sons; Dan (Terry), Bob (Karen), and Dave (Kay), stepdaughters Shauna Boad and Sharon (Greg) Streif, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and a step grand daughter.He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL and attended Crestwood Christian Church in Crestwood, KY. He was a member of the Troy VFW and the USA Brotherhood of Tankers.He was a dairy farmer and a mechanic. He proudly fought for his country in WW II in 5 theaters. He entered the war on D-Day+4 on Omaha Beach as a tanker. He trained at Ft. Knox, KY. Later he became part of the 737 tank battalion under General Patton. Memorial donations may be made to Hosparus Health Development Office, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205. Visitation: Friends may call from 2-7 pm on Monday February 10th , 2020 at Stoess Funeral Home, 6534 West Highway 22, Crestwood, KY. The funeral will be at Crestwood Christian Church on Tuesday, February 11th, at 11am . Burial will be in Shiloh, IL.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020