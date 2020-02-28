|
David Patrick Everman
Louisville - David Patrick Everman passed away peacefully February 20,2020.
Patrick was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Sept 3, 1945, to Mary Boyle and Arthur Everman. He was a decorated U.S. Marine in Vietnam. He attended McKell High school in South Shore, KY and Morehead State University, and UK earning a bachelors and two masters degrees in business and economics. But being a good Irishman his talent lay in sales. He worked for Southwestern Sales Company and many of the students he mentored credit their success to his leadership. Patrick was a college professor in El Paso, TX and was co-owner of Shamrock Construction Company. He belonged to Zachary Taylor American Legion where he enjoyed great camaraderie and a good debate.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Mike Everman, and beloved dogs Oscar and Gizmo.
He is survived by his sister, Liz Everman Eckman (Jay); half sister Pam Everman; nieces, Caitlin Eckman and Emily Everman; nephews, Patrick Everman (Liz) and Biggs Eckman; his step mother, Patti Everman; uncle, Edgar Everman; aunt, Ruth Connelly and uncle, Brian Boyle and many cousins.
His burial will be in the Everman Cemetery in Grayson, KY.
Memorial donations may be made to promote adoption at Wednesdayschild.com. or help homeless young adults at jumpstartky.org
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020