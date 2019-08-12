|
|
David Phillip Hubbuch
Louisville - David Phillip Hubbuch, 76, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert B. Hubbuch, Sr. and Lena Hubbuch (Powell).
He is survived by his wife, Janet Norton Hubbuch; children, Janet L. Hurt (Keith), David A. Hubbuch (Tammy), Heath A. Hubbuch (Jackie), Vic Hubbuch (Tonya); sister, Monya Mills (Jim); brothers, Gilbert Hubbuch, Jr. (Judy), Raymond Hubbuch (Carol); grandchildren, Claire, Mathew, Grace, Savannah, and Mallery Hubbuch.
He worked at Martin and McDonald and is a 50-year member of the bricklayers union. David spent his retirement fishing, hunting, and enjoying his children and grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, with a funeral service following the visitation 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hosparus. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 12, 2019