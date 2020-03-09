|
David R. Druien
David Russell Druien was born October 30, 1946 to the late Ruth and Russell Druien and died at age 73 on March 5, 2020. Dave was a simple guy who loved music, movies, animals and his daughters. He is survived by Randi McGlincy (Jason), Diana Spears (Craig) and Katie Chaplin (Jason) and his exceptional grandchildren Will and James McGlincy, Haydon and Evelyn Spears, and Elijah and Georgia Chaplin. He was Catholic by faith. Cremation was chosen. There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020