Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
David Russell Jr. Obituary
David Russell, Jr.

McDaniels - entered into rest on Sunday, March 24th.

He was a former foreman for R & S All Colors Painting and a Barrel Handler and truck driver for Brown-Forman Distillers. He was the Deputy Mayor for Deer Trail.

Mr. Russell is survived by his wife, Amy Ashley Russell; three children, Lindsey , Camryn and Layla; parents, Wendy and David Russell, Sr.; a brother, Travis Russell (Shaina); his mother-in-law, Dawn Ashley; a brother-in-law, Bryan Ashley (Shelly); nephew, Tyler; nieces, Hanna and Addison; and his faithful dog, Bristol; and many loving friends and family.

His funeral will be on Friday at 1pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1pm until 8pm and Friday from 11am until the time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
