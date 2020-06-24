David Russell Clear
Radcliff - David Russell Clere, 79, of Radcliff, KY died Saturday, June 20, at his home in Radcliff, Kentucky. He was born March 1, 1941 in New Albany, Indiana. A 1959 graduate of New Albany High School, David attended Georgetown College and earned a master's degree and doctorate at Indiana University. He taught high school and college science and math. He started his college teaching career at Illinois State University and went on to teach at several other schools, including Indiana University Southeast and Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. His passion was teaching geography and geology. Described by former students as having a gentle, patient spirit, he also displayed these qualities in his daily life. He was slow to anger, usually accepting each day with grace. He loved his family and his church friends. From his childhood at First Baptist Church in New Albany to Mill Creek Baptist Church in Radcliff, church was always an important part of David's life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Wayne Clere, and his parents, Raymond and Elizabeth (Shrader) Clere. David is survived by five sons, Edward (Amy), of New Albany, Raymond, of Georgetown, Kentucky, Daniel (Jodi), of Asheville, North Carolina, Joseph (Leah), of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Jacob (Su), of Yangon, Myanmar; a stepson, Bruce Sanders, of Lexington, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, John, Hannah, Solaris, Perrin, Banyan, True and William. two brothers, Thomas (Dee), of Faison, North Carolina, and Robert, of New York City; a niece, Sarah (Tom), of Charleston, South Carolina; and a nephew, Herbert, of Durham, North Carolina. Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove, Kentucky, followed by a private graveside service and interment at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff. A celebration of life in the New Albany area will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Falls of the Ohio Foundation, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville, IN 47129-3148; or the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana, Kosair Charities Centre, 982 Eastern Pkwy., Louisville, KY 40217-1566.




