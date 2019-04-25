|
|
David Russell Troxell (49) of Bloomington passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2019 at his residence in Bloomington IN. He was born May 20, 1969 in Louisville, KY the son of David Charles and Betty Jean (Sharp) Troxell. He was in his younger years known for his boxing, he was a musician and loved playing his music. He was very fond of his deceased grandmother Ginger Callihan with whom he shared a love of music and entertaining.
David is survived by his son, Donovan David, one sister, Angela Harris (Adam), one half-sister, Crystal Kelty, (Kevin), his step-mother, Judy Troxell, and aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death, his father, David Charles Troxell, and his mother, Betty Jean (Sharp) Troxell.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00pm on April 29, 2019 at the Northeast Christian Church youth auditorium, 9900 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY.
You are invited to share a memory or leave an online condolence to the family at www.allencares.com.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of David Russell Troxell please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019