David S. Mulhall Sr.
1952 - 2020
David S Mulhall Sr

LOUISVILLE - David S Mulhall Sr On Wednesday May 6, 2020 David entered the Heavenly gates. He was born on January 25, 1952 to Delbert Sr and Louise Mulhall. On November 14, 1970 he married Karen Newton, the love of his life. He was a veteran of the US Army and Army Reserves. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a dedicated member of OLC Parish where he and Karen formed many life long friendships. He retired from Winn-Dixie and worked for Ken Thieneman Builders. He was a devoted family man, loved the outdoors hunting and fishing, sports and throughly enjoyed sharing that with his sons, grandchildren, and family. He loved baseball, especially coaching Ben at Holy Cross with Scott. He was preceded in death by his mother Louise. Left to cherish David's memory is his loving wife of 49 years Karen; sons Scott(Cari) and Ben; grandchildren Madison (Brenden), Amber, Alissa, Trey, and Parker; a great-grandchild Lincoln; father, Delbert Mulhall Sr.; brothers Dale (Kathy), Daniel (Kathleen), Sonny (Linda), Darrel (Kim), Doug (Donna), Don (Christy), Dean (Teresa); sisters Laura Farmer (Paul), Lisa Yankowy (Steve) and a host of nephews, nieces, family, and friends, all that will miss him dearly. A funeral Mass will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church 5431 Johnsontown Road. Memorial visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. In lieu of flowers he would like donations made to fight Breast Cancer






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
