David Scott Roney

David Scott Roney Obituary
David Scott Roney

On Sunday, March 29, 2020, David Scott Roney, loving son, husband, and father to his three children, passed away at the age of 59.

Known to friends and family as Scott, he had a deep love for his family. He was a devoted son to his mother, Maxine Roney, and an incredibly supportive father to his Children, Garrett Roney, Jacob Roney (Christa), and Sarah Luther (Roger), whom he helped guide to successful and happy lives. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Roney, and brother, Mark Roney, as well as his wife, Jeanette Roney, whom he treasured and loved for the rest of his life.

A small family service was held, with a possible memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.

Scott was an amazing father to his children and was so proud of their accomplishments in the medical, medical research, and educational fields. If friends desire to honor Scott, please make a donation in his name to the following charities that help and support children in these areas:

Ronald McDonald House

ALSAC -

CMA Foundation
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
