David Stanley "Stan" Pearman
Louisville - David Stanley "Stan" Pearman, 83, of Louisville passed away June 25, 2019. He was born May 7, 1936 in Reidsville, North Carolina to the late Johnny and Gladys Pearman.
He retired from Kentucky Fried Chicken where he had worked in the International Internal Audit Department. He enjoyed world travel connected with his job.
He is survived by his brother John "J.W." Pearman of Reidsville, N.C., His cousins Chester Comer and Barbara Wiren and many other cousins in North Carolina and Virginia. His longtime friends Thomas Nutter and Glenn Downs.
Visitation 1-4 pm Saturday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. There will be a funeral service and burial in Reidsville, North Carolina.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 28, 2019