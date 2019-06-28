Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
David Stanley "Stan" Pearman


1936 - 2019
David Stanley "Stan" Pearman Obituary
David Stanley "Stan" Pearman

Louisville - David Stanley "Stan" Pearman, 83, of Louisville passed away June 25, 2019. He was born May 7, 1936 in Reidsville, North Carolina to the late Johnny and Gladys Pearman.

He retired from Kentucky Fried Chicken where he had worked in the International Internal Audit Department. He enjoyed world travel connected with his job.

He is survived by his brother John "J.W." Pearman of Reidsville, N.C., His cousins Chester Comer and Barbara Wiren and many other cousins in North Carolina and Virginia. His longtime friends Thomas Nutter and Glenn Downs.

Visitation 1-4 pm Saturday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. There will be a funeral service and burial in Reidsville, North Carolina.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 28, 2019
