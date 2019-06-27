Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David T. Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David T. Brown Obituary
David T. Brown

Louisville - David T. Brown, 50, husband to Christina (Ditlovson) Brown, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday June 25, 2019.

David is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kristen Brown.

He is survived by his wife along with children, Ashley Brown (Josh), Matthew Brown and his parents Tom Brown and Joyce Brown (Chuck).

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Friday from 3 -8 pm at the funeral home.

louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.