|
|
David T. Brown
Louisville - David T. Brown, 50, husband to Christina (Ditlovson) Brown, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday June 25, 2019.
David is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kristen Brown.
He is survived by his wife along with children, Ashley Brown (Josh), Matthew Brown and his parents Tom Brown and Joyce Brown (Chuck).
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Friday from 3 -8 pm at the funeral home.
louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 27, 2019