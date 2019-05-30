|
|
David T. Kallaher
Louisville - Mr. David Thomas Kallaher "Tommy", age 75, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Mr. Kallaher was born in Louisville, KY on June 24, 1943 to the late James and Hardene Kallaher. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 33 years of service, he was a Navy Veteran and Kentucky Colonel. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the L&N, Vine Grove and Lindsey Golf Courses.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of almost 57 years, Conchita Kallaher; daughters, Tammy Embry (Donnie) and Robin Thompson (James); grandchildren, Michael Kallaher (Amanda), Alexandria Embry, Amber Asher (Adam) and Katelyn Thompson; great- grandchildren, Emily Kallaher, Logan Kallaher, Anderson Grey Asher and one on the way from his granddaughter, Alexandria and his brother, Jim Kallaher.
Friends may pay their respects from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) Memorial service will follow at 8:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
The family of Mr. Kallaher would like to extend their gratitude to Hosparus for their in-home care. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 30, 2019