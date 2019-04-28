|
David T. Mader
Louisvivlle - David T. Mader, 94, passed away peacefully, Friday April 26, 2019. Mr. Mader was an Army veteran of W.W. II and retired from Reynolds Metals Company. In 1966 he married Leora Sydnor Noe, doubling his family size to include his two children and her two teenage girls. His first love was Leora and his family with fishing a close second and cutting wood coming in third. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Leora, and two daughters Brenda Kiser (Bob) and Patsy Kramer; granddaughters, Michelle Day (Sam), Suzie Tucker, Sarah Compton; grandsons, Rusty Kramer (Erin) Scott Kramer (Tina); great grandsons, Trent, Kameron, Parker, Wade, Briggs, and Ian. Dave was preceded in death by daughter Janie Tucker and a son, David Jr. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Parker and all the staff at University Hospital and Hosparus who took good care of him. A celebration of Dave's life will be held at noon on Tuesday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 3-8 pm. Memorial gifts may be made to Hope City Church or Hosparus of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019