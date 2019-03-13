|
David Taylor
Louisville - David Taylor, 52, of Louisville, KY and formerly of Hopkinsville, KY died at 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
Funeral services will be 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until the service time at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. (EST) Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. (EST) at Arch L. Heady and Son Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
A native of Louisville, KY he was born November 8, 1966 the son of Patricia Taylor of St. Petersburg, FL and the late Gene Taylor. He served as Athletic Director at Heritage Christian Academy for 14 years. He was known to remind students "The main thing is to keep the main thing, the main thing, and the main thing is Jesus Christ."
Survivors in addition to his mother include his daughter: Alicen Taylor of Hopkinsville, KY; his brother: Greg Taylor of St. Petersburg, FL; and his sister: Peggy McMasters of Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019