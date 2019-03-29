Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
501 Cherrywood Rd
Louisville, KY
Greenville - David Theodore Brodfehrer, beloved son of Carolyn Hayden Edland (Larry) and James Warren Brodfehrer (Sue) entered this world on December 19, 1970 and returned to his heavenly Father on March 26, 2019 after a courageous and valiant three-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

In addition to his parents, David is survived by his cherished children; son, Hayden Theodore Brodfehrer and daughter, Gabrielle Marie Brodfehrer, the love of his life, Michelle Brodfehrer and his step-daughter, Gracie Mae White, his siblings, Tony (Danielle) Brodfehrer, Greg (Maria) Brodfehrer, Stephanie Harrod and Mandi. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Mary Hayden and his godmother and special aunt, Ann Hayden, nephews, Daniel, Justin, Liam and Henry and nieces, Taylor, Ana, Mary Margaret and Elizabeth and his loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

David was preceded in death by grandparents, William F. Hayden and Henry T. and Mary E. Brodfehrer.

David graduated from St. Xavier High School, class of 1989, and was a veteran of the United States Army. His work career included Werner Co., DAE Industries, and most recently, The American Printing House for the Blind. David loved and was loved by his St. X brothers, his Army buddies, and his many work friends.

Visitation for David will be at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "In St. Matthews" on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 1:00 to 8:00pm. His funeral Mass will be held on April 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Rd, Louisville, KY. Cremation will follow. A private ceremony to inter his ashes at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville will be held at a later date.

Please consider honoring David with a donation to Hosparus Health Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
