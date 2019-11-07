Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church
2115 W. Jefferson St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Torian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Torian Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Torian Jr. Obituary
David, Jr. Torian

Louisville -

Torian, David, Jr., of Louisville died Tuesday October 29, 2019 at his home. He was a retired lab analyst for Ralston Purina Corp., and a United States Air Force Viet Nam Veteran.

He is survived by his wife Barbara A. Torian; two sisters Caroline Torian and Joyce Thompson; one brother Frank Torian; several nieces and nephews which includes Vonda Lamfers, great niece Destiny Gulley and great nephew Devin Gulley.

His memorial service will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 at Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church 2115 W. Jefferson St.

Arrangements are W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online Condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -