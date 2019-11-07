|
|
David, Jr. Torian
Louisville -
Torian, David, Jr., of Louisville died Tuesday October 29, 2019 at his home. He was a retired lab analyst for Ralston Purina Corp., and a United States Air Force Viet Nam Veteran.
He is survived by his wife Barbara A. Torian; two sisters Caroline Torian and Joyce Thompson; one brother Frank Torian; several nieces and nephews which includes Vonda Lamfers, great niece Destiny Gulley and great nephew Devin Gulley.
His memorial service will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 at Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church 2115 W. Jefferson St.
Arrangements are W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online Condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019