David Torian Holdaway
1934 - 2020
David Torian Holdaway

Louisville - David Torian Holdaway was born July 26, 1934 in Indianapolis, IN to Benjamin Franklin Holdaway and Catherine Torian Holdaway. David was preceded in death by his parents, former wife Jean Gail Newman and stepmother Marie Marrs Holdaway and stepson Brent Blancett. David was a member of Southeast Christian Church. He attended Jeffersonville High School (1952)and graduated University of Kentucky Pharmacy School(1956). In 1967, he started Holdaway Drugs, which later became Holdaway Medical Services. David retired in 2014 at the age of 80 years old.

David married Martha Ann Brummett Blancett in 1983. David was a Kentucky Colonel, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, Kosair Shriners, Director of the Royal Order of Jesters Ct. 131 (1998-99), and the Secretary-Treasurer for the Veteran Drug Club of Louisville for 18 years. His hobbies included golf, photography, and rooting for the University of Kentucky Wildcats. He was a very loving husband and caring father to his family.

David was survived by his wife Martha Ann, sisters Alice Ann Pope (Jeffersonville IN), and Karen Vaughn (Smyrna, TN), Brother-in-Law William C. Brummett Jr. (Prospect, KY). Sons Brett (Sacramento, CA), Brook (Louisville, KY), Drew (Ann) Goshen, KY. Daughters, Wendy (Mark) Macdonald (New Hampshire) and Shawn Houchens (Ben) Louisville, KY, and Stepson Bruce Blancett (Katy) Goshen, KY. Nine grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Before David's illness, he and Martha Ann traveled extensively to many countries and most of the USA. They filled many albums with photos of sights and memories of the people they met. All in all, a very good life.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday November 9, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN with burial to follow at Eastern Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
NOV
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8161
