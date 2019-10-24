Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
David "Gary" Tucker


1947 - 2019
David "Gary" Tucker Obituary
David "Gary" Tucker

Louisville - David "Gary" Tucker, 71, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away October 22, 2019. He was born November 16, 1947 to the late Don and Iza Tucker.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, and six brothers and sisters. Here to continue to carry out his legacy is his loving wife of 52 years, Kathy Tucker; his children Scott (Ann), Shannon (Gregg), and Sean; his brothers and sisters Barbara (Albin), Alice, Keith (Jeanie), and Cloyd; his grandchildren Derek (Katie), Emily, Tyler, Abby, Ashlynn, Gregory, and Caroline; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws, and brother-in-laws.

He will always be remembered as a devoted family man to his wife, children, and grandchildren. In his spare time when he wasn't with his family, you could find him spending time in his garden. He will also always be remembered as an avid UK fan, a trait he proudly passed down to his children. Gary was also a marine veteran in the Vietnam War, humbly serving his country for two years. Gary went on to serve the community diligently as a police officer for 20 years.

Visitation for Gary will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40218 from 11-2pm. A memorial service in honor of Gary will follow immediately beginning at 2pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
