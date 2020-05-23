David Tungett
Louisville - David Tungett, 48, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. David was an avid outdoorsman, and sang Karaoke. He was born on Nov 10, 1971 in Louisville, Kentucky to Betty Tungett-Stribling and George McCandless. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Arnold & Wyeatta Tungett, and Clay & Catherine McCandless, Aunts, Jo Ann Paragon, and Shirley McCandless. David is survived by his loving, Mother, Betty Stribling, Father, George McCandless, Aunt, Geneva Stuard. David also leaves behind to cherish his memory a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wed May 27, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, at the Funeral Home. The family requests that contributions in David's memory be made to his family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in Courier-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.