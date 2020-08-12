1/1
David W. Boggs
1969 - 2020
David W. Boggs

Louisville - DAVID W. BOGGS passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was 50 years old. David was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Resources. He later earned a Master's Degree in Hospital Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati. David was a Senior Partner and Practice Leader with WittKieffer, one of the nation's preeminent leadership and executive search firms.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela Keithley of Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Gail Mattingly Boggs, his son, Benjamin Boggs, and his three daughters, Katie, Abby and Josie Boggs. David is also survived by his parents, Dalton and Barbara Boggs, of Oklahoma, and two sisters, Natalie Brandenburg (Phil), of Oklahoma and Erin Keithley of Kansas. Also surviving are mother- and father-in-law, Junie and Carolyn Mattingly of Loretto; three sisters-in-law, Donna Mattingly (Stephen) of Lebanon, Norine Masterson (Bruce) of New Hope; and Laura Mitchell (Wayne) of Louisville; and two brothers-in-law, Joe Mattingly (Carol) of Lebanon and Alan Mattingly (Cyndi) of Loretto. Many other nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends also survive.

David was a devoted husband and father. He experienced great joy in caring for his children and nurturing their talents. He had a special gift for making sure they were heard, supported, and uplifted.

David was a man of strong faith with a thirst for knowledge of all subjects. His kind and mild-mannered nature resulted in a wide network of close friendships. He was a life-long learner and a teacher to all who knew him.

David enjoyed boating with family and friends, cooking, and following his alma mater, Oklahoma State football. He loved the water, the land, Jimmy Buffett, and the Zac Brown Band.

Visitation will be held on Friday evening, August 14, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 p.m., at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Kentucky. A private funeral mass and burial will be conducted later at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6785 Highway 52, St. Francis, Kentucky.

Pallbearers for David are Joe Mattingly, Aaron Lanning, Chris Keller, Rob Baker, Andrew Masterson and Paul Masterson.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a random act of kindness in David's honor.

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Highlands Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Dalton and Barbara,
We are sending strength and comfort to you and the entire family during this time. I am so very sorry for your loss. Holding you up high.
Natasha and Vin Bhavnani
Friend
August 13, 2020
You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Robin Medley
Friend
August 12, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
August 13, 2020
Dalton and Barbara, So very sorry for your loss. Roger and I are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers. Our deepest sympathy. Liz Hoffman
Liz and Roger Hoffman
Friend
August 13, 2020
I’m so extremely heartbroken for your family. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.
Cindy Mattingly
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
David was always so kind and thoughtful. I went to high school with him and consider it a privilege to have known him. God be with the family during this time off loss and grief.
Gaylynn Goff
Classmate
August 13, 2020
We are heartbroken at your loss, Gail. He was such a good man. We are keeping you and the kids and all of his family in our prayers.
Lynn and Jam Hall
Family
August 13, 2020
Gail, There is no way that our words will take away your pain. All we can do is pray for you and your kids to some how find strength to get through this and eventually find some kind of peace. We are so sorry!
Kevin and Dora Bickett
Friend
August 13, 2020
I will most definitely be performing random acts of kindness in David's honor. Acts of kindness are needed now more than ever. I'm sending all of the positive vibes I have left in me to his family and friends.
Stevie Lowery
Friend
August 13, 2020
Our family is broken-hearted in the tremendous loss of David. We will continue to keep your family in our hearts & prayers. May God hold you close & give you comfort & peach.
Cathy McCown
August 13, 2020
Gail we are at a loss for words , can’t understand why he was taken from his loved ones. To you and the kids David’s family and yours our deepest sympathy and prayers.
Greg & Alice Browning
Friend
August 13, 2020
Our hearts are broken and we are holding you all tight in prayer. Much sympathy and love to Gail, Benjamin, Katie, Abby and Josie
Emily Gregory
August 13, 2020
We were blessed to have been with you only a few times, however could immediately see and feel your kindness , love for your family, love of boating and your beautiful circle of friendships. We are devastated by this and are holding your family and friends close to our heart and in our prayers during this most difficult of times
Shannon, Adam, Alex & Aidan Conlin
Friend
August 13, 2020
Our family is praying for yours in this time of sorrow.
Heidi and Mike McQuillen
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Ann Masterson Lees
Friend
August 13, 2020
Gail, my heart is broken for you and the kids. I pray for peace and comfort for you all
Tracy Spalding
Friend
August 13, 2020
Your entire family has my deepest sympathy. May David rest in eternal peace.
Carolyn Gootee
August 13, 2020
Our heart is aching over the loss of our son. The joy he has brought to our lives is immeasurable. He has gifted us with love, laughter, support and the joy of having a loving daughter-in-law and four precious grandchildren to love. He will be forever in our hearts.
Dalton and Barbara Boggs
Family
August 12, 2020
With deepest sympathies
Vincent Osborne and Sabrina Todd
Joseph Osborne
Friend
August 12, 2020
Such a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers, hugs and love yo you all.
Sarah Thornberry
Family
