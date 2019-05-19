|
David W. Bryant
Louisville - David W Bryant, 74, of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Louisville, passed away on Dec 21, 2018, following a brief illness. Born in Cartersville, GA to the Rev Walter Earl and Thelma Harned Bryant, who predeceased him, he came to Nelson County at the age of 8. David was a graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School and the University of Kentucky. He began his 20-year career in bank data processing with Citizens Fidelity Bank in Lexington and later Louisville, rising to Vice President and manager of Automated Customer Service. After a similar position in Nashville, TN, he spent the remainder of his career in Pinellas Co, FL as a small business owner and then as Financial Manager for the Pinellas County Arts Council. He was a pianist and organist since childhood, and during retirement served as treasurer, interim organist, and carilloneur at his church in Clearwater. He loved travel, especially in France, and was president of the Nelson Co genealogy society and vice-president of the Boston Kentucky Cemetery Association. David is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn Mowery Bryant, a son Michael, two grandsons, and one great-granddaughter. Following his interment at Cave Hill Cemetery on Saturday, May 25, there will be a gathering of family and friends from 2-4 pm at Calvary Episcopal Church's Parker Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Arts Ministry at Calvary Episcopal Church, 821 S. 4th St, Louisville, KY 4020 or to the Boston Kentucky Cemetery Association, 490 Hillcreek Rd, Shepherdsville, KY 40165.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019