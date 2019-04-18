|
|
|
David W. Cissell
Port Orange, FL. - David W. Cissell Sr. 71. Passed away March 28 2019. In Port Orange Fl. Born April 4 1947 in Louisville to the late Leo and Ruth Cissell (Wheeler). He was a Vietnam Army veteran. A former Commander and a life long member of the American Legion VFW Post 278 Portland. And an avid NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Cissell. Ex wife Ingeborg Lang. Children Karola Lang, Elisabeth Lang, David Cissell Jr., Monya Cissell and Leo W. Cissell. Brother Leo D. Cissell Jr. (Judy). Sisters Donna Robbins and Alice Lamker (Bill). Six grandchildren Robert, Trish, Becky, David III, Josh and Brooklyn. 12 great grandchildren. Sophia, Mikey, Maya, Drew, Isabella, Carter, Chandler, David IV, Noelle, Joshua Jr., Jaxon and Jagger. And his service dogs Asti and Roanin.
David was a life long Christian who knew how to live life to it's fullest. He was very loved by his brother and sisters. As well as his children and nieces and nephews. He always knew how to find humor in things and loved to make people laugh.
Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be at the Greenwood boat docks Saturday April 20. 8AM-10AM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More