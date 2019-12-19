Resources
More Obituaries for David Smithers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Smithers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David W. Smithers Obituary
David W. Smithers

Fargo, ND - On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, David W. Smithers passed away from a devastating stroke in Fargo ND at the age of 56. David was born April 30, 1963 in Louisville Kentucky. David enjoyed his life in Fargo ND with his companion Amy Cole. He was a USMC veteran and a gifted guitar player/song writer. He was known for his sharp wit and compassionate spirit. David was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Darlene, sister Lisa Mellon, and grandmother Dorothy Paletti. He is survived by Amy Cole, father Ronnie (Jean) Smithers, sister Theresa (Rick) Weed, aunt Jackie Powell, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his cat Axl.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -