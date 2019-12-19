|
|
David W. Smithers
Fargo, ND - On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, David W. Smithers passed away from a devastating stroke in Fargo ND at the age of 56. David was born April 30, 1963 in Louisville Kentucky. David enjoyed his life in Fargo ND with his companion Amy Cole. He was a USMC veteran and a gifted guitar player/song writer. He was known for his sharp wit and compassionate spirit. David was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Darlene, sister Lisa Mellon, and grandmother Dorothy Paletti. He is survived by Amy Cole, father Ronnie (Jean) Smithers, sister Theresa (Rick) Weed, aunt Jackie Powell, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his cat Axl.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019