Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
David W. Stucker Obituary
David W. Stucker

Louisville - David W. Stucker member of Grace Immanuel UCC 90, died peacefully at home on Aug. 31st 2019 in Louisville, KY.

He was retired from AAA Kentucky after serving 31 years as the Club's Director of Public Relations/Safety and regional editor of Home & Away Magazine. A Louisville native, Dave was a graduate of the University of Louisville, a life member of the Advertising Federation of Louisville, charter member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Metropolitan Louisville and member of the Kiwanis Club of Metrobon Louisville. He was also a past member of River Cities Concert Band, Midwest Travel Writers Association and a U.S. Army veteran.

Dave was a world traveler and storyteller with a joke/story for all occasions, sometimes even funny. Always willing to lend a helping hand, he had a golden heart and a fascination with people.

Dave is survived by his son Mark Stucker, daughter Lisa Cotton, grandson Adrian Stucker, granddaughter Cambrian Kuykendall, great-granddaughters Makayla and Kareena Blue, brother Alan Eckerle, sister Cindy Anderson and dear friend and companion Jeanette Hall.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wed. Sept. 4th, funeral services Thur. Sept. 5th at 10 a.m., both at Pearson's Funeral home, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, Ky. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hosparus or Wayside Christian Mission, two places close to his heart.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
