David W. Ward Sr.
Mount Washington - 63 passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Jewish Medical Center South with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lucy Ward; his parents Harry L. and Lucy Welch Ward; along with a brother Bobby Ward.
David is survived by his children Kimberly Ward (Brian) of Shepherdsville and David W. Ward Jr. of Mt. Washington; his siblings Harry L. Ward Jr. of Rough River, KY and Gary Ward of Shepherdsville; his grandchildren Dalton Goff, Jacquelyn Goff (Darren) and Derek Goff; along with many other family members and friends.
Memorial Service will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Maraman Billings Funeral Home.
Visitations will be 3:00 p.m. until time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019