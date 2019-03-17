Services
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 543-6881
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
David W. Ward Sr.


David W. Ward Sr.
David W. Ward Sr. Obituary
David W. Ward Sr.

Mount Washington - 63 passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Jewish Medical Center South with his family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lucy Ward; his parents Harry L. and Lucy Welch Ward; along with a brother Bobby Ward.

David is survived by his children Kimberly Ward (Brian) of Shepherdsville and David W. Ward Jr. of Mt. Washington; his siblings Harry L. Ward Jr. of Rough River, KY and Gary Ward of Shepherdsville; his grandchildren Dalton Goff, Jacquelyn Goff (Darren) and Derek Goff; along with many other family members and friends.

Memorial Service will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Maraman Billings Funeral Home.

Visitations will be 3:00 p.m. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
