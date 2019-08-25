|
|
David Wallace Crockett
Louisville - David Wallace Crockett, 80, passed away on August 21, 2019 at Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely, Minnesota with his loving wife Anna Faye by his side. He was born on April 17, 1939 in Louisville, KY. David was a 1957 graduate of duPont Manual High School, a 1962 graduate of U of K and a 1969 graduate of (Peabody Teachers College) Vanderbilt. He taught science and biology at Wolfe County High School in Compton, KY., Cherokee High School in Canton, Georgia and over 25 years at Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville, KY. David was a devoted U of K fan! He was passionate about fishing and collecting antique fishing lures, photography and vintage cameras were also a joy for him. Lapidary was a fascinating hobby he also enjoyed. David and Anna Faye had 25 years of retirement in Ely, Minnesota. David is preceded in death by his parents, James and Verna Crockett. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Anna Faye (Dawson) Crockett; a sister Valeria White (Melvin); and nieces and nephews. Private burial will be in Ely, Minnesota.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019