Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
(502) 361-1688
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
David "Doc Lawnmower Man" Wathen

David "Doc Lawnmower Man" Wathen Obituary
David "Doc Lawnmower Man" Wathen

Fairdale - 89, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was a retired butcher for Armor Food and also at Local 227. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Clute, sons, Len, Brian, Tony & Mark Wathen, 9 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Celebration of his Life will be 10AM Thursday at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Road with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8PM Wednesday at Fairdale-McDaniel.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
