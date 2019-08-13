|
|
David "Doc Lawnmower Man" Wathen
Fairdale - 89, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was a retired butcher for Armor Food and also at Local 227. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Clute, sons, Len, Brian, Tony & Mark Wathen, 9 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Celebration of his Life will be 10AM Thursday at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Road with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8PM Wednesday at Fairdale-McDaniel.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019