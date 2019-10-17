Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Memorial Cemetery
Louisville, KY
David Wayne Kersey


1953 - 2019
David Wayne Kersey Obituary
David Wayne Kersey

Louisville - age 66, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born on July 8, 1953 to the late Dennis and Dymple Kersey. David was a loving and caring son, brother, nephew, and uncle. He will be missed by everyone left to cherish his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell Kersey, and Warren Kersey.

Those remaining to cherish David's life are his sister, Carol Kersey Borkoski; brother-in-law, Dr. Jeffrey Borkoski; aunt, Daisy Holcomb Carson (Dale); nephews and nieces, Russell B. Kersey (Tami), Laura Kersey Beane (Jon), Adria Ann Bryant, Jason Kersey (Jesse), Whitney Phommavong (Van), Andrew Kersey (January), Erin Simmons (Deek), and Mia Borkoski; as well as many loving cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bethany Memorial Cemetery in Louisville.

Anthony Bourdain summed up David's values perfectly. He said "I believe in some basic virtues, you know? Mercy, humility, curiosity, empathy."
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
