David Wayne Murray Sr.
Louisvillle - David Wayne Murray Sr., 65, passed away April 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard J. Murray Sr., brother Richard J. Murray Jr. and stepson, David Docherty. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sheila Duncan Murray; mother, Delores Murray; son David W. Murray Jr. (Elena) and 3 stepchildren, Alan Duncan, Robbie Docherty and Erin Magee; his sisters Connie Griffin, Colleen Geary and Colette Frazier (Steve), grandson Elijah and 4 stepgranddaughters Erin. Lilly, Izzy and Natalie and his faithful dog, Brutus. David proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. David had a heart of gold and was a very caring man who loved his family. David was an avid UK fan, loved Sudoku puzzles, his favorite show - Andy Griffith, and bike riding.
Burial will be 2:00p.m. Wednesday, May 1st at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
